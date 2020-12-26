Jurgen Klopp has dismissed suggestions that Mo Salah is unhappy at Liverpool after the Egyptian footballer looked surprisingly sombre after his side’s 7-0 win against Crystal Palace.

Salah started the Premier League clash with Palace on the bench and despite scoring two goals late on in the match, he did not look happy after the final whistle.

In a recent interview with Spanish publication AS, Salah seemed unsure on his future with Liverpool, hinting that a move to either Real Madrid or Barcelona could be on the cards.

“I think Madrid and Barcelona are two top clubs. Who knows what will happen in the future, but right now I am focused on winning the Premier League and the Champions League with Liverpool again.

“That’s a tough question [how long I will stay at Liverpool], but right now I can say that everything is in the hands of the club. Of course I want to break records here and, I repeat, all the club records, but everything is in the hands of the club,” Salah said.

‘Mo is in a good mood’

However, the German manager was quick to downplay any concerns over Salah’s future at Liverpool, insisting that the Egyptian is in a great mood during training sessions.

“We do not speak about deals – well, not with you [the media]. Why should we start now?

“Mo is in a good mood, always a good moment. He is in really good shape and that is the most important thing for me.

“We did not have pictures [from the training ground] this morning but if we did you would have seen him laughing, he enjoyed the session.

“That’s good as well. All the rest is nice for all of you to write about but internally, no, nothing really,” Klopp said.

Liverpool take on Sam Allardyce’s West Brom at Anfield on Sunday and will look to maintain their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

