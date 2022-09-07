Jurgen Klopp lashes out at ’embarrassing question’ at Napoli press conference

Jurgen Klopp lashed out at a local reporter for what he described as an “embarrassing question” about the safety of Liverpool supporters in Naples.

Liverpool FC have issued a warning over safety concerns in the city of Naples, advising their supporters to avoid the city centre and to be aware that they may be “targeted for theft, robbery, or assault”.

Klopp was speaking at press conference ahead of Wednesday night’s Champions League clash between Liverpool and Napoli when he was asked by a local supporter for his opinion on safety concerns in the city.

The Liverpool manager did not take kindly to the question, and stressed that the reporter would likely have a far better understanding of safety concerns in Naples than him.

“That’s an embarrassing question from you. You want to create headlines, I really don’t understand it,” Klopp said.

“Are you from Napoli? Do you think it’s a dangerous city? I don’t know. I don’t live a normal life in Napoli. I’m protected here, go to the hotel and now you’re asking me what I think about Napoli.

“You know exactly what people are talking about. If some supporters meet some supporters, something can happen. That has nothing to do with the city, so I don’t know.

“But I’m not here to create headlines for you and if you don’t know what to ask anymore that’s no problem because I would love to go to the hotel, to be honest, and just concentrate on the game tomorrow.

“It looks like you don’t know what to ask anymore because of that question.”

The Reds look to put patchy Premier League form behind them.

Klopp will be hoping that his side get off to a winning start in the Champions League after a mixed start to their Premier League campaign.

Liverpool have won just two of their first six league games and currently sit in seventh place in the table on nine points. Napoli have got off to a better start in Serie A, as they sit in second place on 11 points after five games.

