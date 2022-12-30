Jurgen Klopp likens Darwin Nunez struggles to Robert Lewandowski

Jurgen Klopp has likened Darwin Nunez’s struggles at Liverpool to Robert Lewandowski’s start to life at Borussia Dortmund.

Lewandowski was brought to Borussia Dortmund by Klopp back in 2010, and he quickly became one of the world’s top strikers as the Polish international blossomed in the Bundesliga.

There were big expectations placed on Nunez when he joined Liverpool at the start of the season from Benfica, although the Uruguay striker has yet to hit his stride as he has missed a number of goal-scoring opportunities.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Liverpool’s Premier league meeting with Leicester City tonight, Klopp explained why he believes that Nunez can reach similar heights to that of Lewandowski.

Jurgen Klopp on Darwin Nunez and Robert Lewandowski.

“There are a lot of similarities to be honest. Yes, I think Lewy would tell the same story,” said Klopp.

“We had shooting sessions where he didn’t finish off one. We had bets all the time for 10 euros – ‘if you score more than 10 times I will pay you 10, if you don’t you have to pay me’.

“My pocket was full of money. It’s all about staying calm. When you see the potential, stay calm. It’s so difficult in a world we are living in.

“Because of [the media] asking and making a big fuss of everything, then the supporters, social media and all these kind of things the more you can shut off that, the better it is.”

The Uruguayan striker will be given time.

Nunez has enjoyed some good days in the red shirt of Liverpool so far, as he has scored nine goals to date in 19 appearances, although that number could certainly be a bit higher.

At the age of just 23 Nunez will surely improve in the years to come, and he looks set to be given plenty of opportunities in Liverpool’s starting team by Klopp.

