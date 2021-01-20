Jurgen Klopp dismisses ‘crazy’ claim that he has to rebuild Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has rejected suggestions that he needs to rebuild his Liverpool team, after a mediocre run of form from the Premier League champions.

Liverpool have struggled as of late in the league, picking up just three points from their last four games, falling to fourth place in the table.

The Merseysiders have been heavily impacted by injuries to crucial players this season, having lost centre-backs Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, but are also struggling up front.

‘We know we are not where we want to be’

While the German manager admitted that things weren’t going particularly well for his side, he believes reports of Liverpool’s demise to be over-exaggerated.

“Someone has to be calm in this situation – it is not a catastrophe. It is not perfect but I saw a lot of good signs again in the Manchester United game. Because we didn’t win, nobody was interested.

“We didn’t score. That’s it. That’s all. It’s just a job to do and that is what we are working on. We know we are not where we want to be. We just fight. People get unhappy with performances when results are not there.

“You can win the game with one lucky strike. We have to play our football to a high level. In the final third, we haven’t,” Klopp told the BBC.

The Liverpool boss also had a pop at the media for claiming that his side are in dire need of changes, but disregarded such statements as crazy.

“I heard somewhere that I have to rebuild this team? The world is a crazy place, not only because of the pandemic,” Klopp commented.

Despite their recent unconvincing performances, Liverpool are only trailing league leaders Leicester by four points, and have played one game less than Brendan Rodgers’ side.

