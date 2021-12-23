Jurgen Klopp lauds Caoimhin Kelleher for ‘saving’ Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher after the Cork man saved two penalties in a shoot out against Leicester City.

Leicester came bursting out of the blocks in their Carabao Cup quarter-final against Liverpool, as two goals from Jamie Vardy and another from James Maddison saw the Foxes lead 3-1 after just 33 minutes.

The Reds looked dead and buried, but a goal from Diogo Jota in the 68th minute narrowed the gap to one, before Takumi Minamino equalised in the 96th minute to send the game to penalties.

Jota again put the ball into the back of the net to win the game for Liverpool with the decisive penalty, but it was Kelleher who received the most praise from Klopp, having saved two penalties in the shoot out.

Jurgen Klopp on Caoimhin Kelleher.

“Yeah, of course it’s important. But he is an outstanding goalkeeper, I don’t want to say anymore he’s a ‘talent’. For goalies maybe it’s possible because they are talents a bit longer because they can play longer,” Klopp said after the game.

“But he is an outstanding goalie; with his feet, game understanding, all the goalie skills. John [Achterberg] and Jack [Robinson] over the years did an incredible job with the boy, it’s really outstanding. Of course it’s nice.

“It’s not the first time he was part of these spectacular games, against Arsenal [in 2019] it was similar. But now he is even a step further. Like I said, he saved our life, was really helpful tonight.”

Those Anfield nights ✨ 𝑺𝒐, 𝒔𝒐 𝒔𝒑𝒆𝒄𝒊𝒂𝒍. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 23, 2021

Two-legged encounter with Arsenal awaits.

Liverpool will go on to face Arsenal in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, in a two-legged affair that will take place next month.

Klopp admitted that he would prefer if the semi-final consisted of just one game, rather than two, saying that it would be “helpful” with regards to the congested fixture list.

Next up for Liverpool on St. Stephen’s Day is a Premier League encounter with Leeds United, before they play Leicester again just two days later.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Caoimhin Kelleher, jurgen klopp, Liverpool