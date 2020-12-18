Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has given Steven Bergwijn his full support after the Dutch footballer received online abuse following the loss to Liverpool.

The 23-year old Spurs winger missed two one-on-one chances during his side’s 2-1 loss to Liverpool in Anfield, sparking a flood of criticism from fans on social media.

Mourinho insisted that Bergwijn was not responsible for the loss to Liverpool, insisting that all successes and failures the club experience are as a result of the whole group.

“I don’t know what can I do apart from the player knowing that in this club we are all together.

“I know that in some clubs, with some people, is the culture of, ‘They lost or we drew but I won’. In here, no. In here, we lose, we win, we draw all together.

“So, he has us. And we have him. And basically it’s this. So in here, we don’t feel any individualised criticism. We never feel it that way. We always feel it’s always about us. So no problem.

“He’s one of my boys. Period. There’s no point for me to individualise. He’s a good professional, he works hard for the team. He gives everything he can. That’s it,” Mourinho said.

Will Gedson Fernandes remain at the club?

There is some speculation over whether Portuguese international Gedson Fernandes will remain at Spurs for much longer, despite only being half way through an 18 month loan deal from Benfica.

“If he remains at the club from January, I cannot answer you. I truly believe that we have to respect the player and Benfica.

“The player because he deserves all our respect and Benfica because as a friendly club deserves our respect. So what they decide is fundamental and what they decide will prevail.

“The situation is sad because he was out of the Europa League list and by being out of that list reduced immediately a chance of nine matches that we already played in the Europa League, where we had five substitutions where we rotated the players a lot and we can bring to the bench 12 players.

“To be out of these nine matches I believe that breaks confidence levels and even dynamics and routines and was very bad for him,” Mourinho commented.

