Jose Mourinho puts 3-0 loss to Man City down to tiredness

Jose Mourinho has blamed tiredness for Tottenham Hotspur’s 3-0 loss against Manchester City in the Premier League.

Spurs narrowly lost in a 5-4 thriller against Everton in an FA Cup clash that went to extra-time on Wednesday, that Mourinho believes left his players fatigued going into today’s encounter.

Despite the heavy loss to the league leaders, Mourinho praised the attitude of his players on Sky Sports after a difficult evening.

“It was a fresh team against a very tired team, but a team that started the game very, very well. We had the game completely controlled.

“We hit the post, 1-0, that could have given us that fuel that you need when you are especially tired – like the boys were. Then one more of these ‘modern penalties’ to put us in a difficult situation.

“But I’m very, very happy with the players’ attitude. I’ve guys on the pitch who played for two hours a couple of days ago. They gave everything,” Mourinhio said.

‘Brave attitude and great dignity’

Tottenham were competitive for much of the first half, but the pressure eventually took its toll on Mourinho’s side with Ilkay Gundogan’s second half double putting the result beyond doubt.

“Of course we had guys in difficulty. Lucas [Moura] was the one I took off at half time but I had other guys on the pitch in such a difficult situation.

“But brave attitude and great dignity. Of course losing 3-0, a team that is not united and not together would give up and would probably be punished in a way that the team didn’t deserve at all.

“I have nothing to say against my players, not even about the couple of defensive mistakes that are always present, but I cannot complain about the attitude of the boys,” Mourinho commented.

Spurs will now have five days to recuperate as they face Wolfsberg in the last 32 of the Europa League on Thursday.

Read More About: jose mourinho, Manchester City, Premier League, tottenham hotspur