Jose Mourinho praises Gareth Bale after Wycombe win

Jose Mourinho has praised struggling star Gareth Bale after the Welshman helped Tottenham to a 4-1 win over Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup.

Bale has found playing time hard to come by since rejoining Spurs on loan from Real Madrid, having made only four Premier League appearances so far for Tottenham.

There have been suggestions of a rift between the Welshman and Mourinho, after footage of the Portuguese manager asking Bale ‘You want to stay here or go to Real Madrid?’ emerged.

However, Mourinho spoke positively about the four-time Champions League winner after the win against Wycombe, claiming that he never wanted to “change” Bale.

“It was good, was good. Some good movement. Some one against one, beating people, attacking people, creating chances. Of course, scoring a goal.

“Apart from that I never felt he couldn’t play the 90 minutes. I never felt that I needed to change him and that is good.

“Of course the Championship is a good, competitive level and the aggression is high and the intensity is good. So I’m happy,” Mourinho said of Bale.

‘The attitude of the team was very professional’

Spurs left it late before disposing of Wycombe, scoring three goals after the 85th minute to secure passage to the next round of the FA Cup.

Mourinho was surprisingly upbeat about the performance despite being held by the Championship side for almost the entire match, even claiming he wouldn’t have been upset if they lost to a late winner.

“We had some good performances from the boys that started the game. Of course [Harry] Winks man of the match which is very much deserved because I thought he was very, very good in everything he did, apart from the goal.

“The goal is just a very small important detail but happy because I think the attitude of the team was very professional.

“It’s the kind of game that even if we lose because we don’t take chances and they score in the last minutes, let’s say that, I wouldn’t be sad because of the very professional performance,” Mourinho commented.

Read More About: gareth bale, jose mourinho, tottenham hotspur