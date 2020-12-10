Jose Mourinho has said that it is “not fair” that the likes of Manchester United drop into the Europa League after failing to progress in the Champions League.

Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur play Antwerp in the final round of the group stages in the Europa League and will need a draw to guarantee progression to the last 32.

Manchester United meanwhile have booked their place in the Europa League knock out stages, despite crashing out of the Champions League in the pool stages.

Despite two late goals, United bow out of the #UCL.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 8, 2020

While the former United boss feels that the Champions League sides raise the standard of the competition, he believes it is unfair that they are allowed to compete for the Europa League crown.

“It’s a point of principle, and if it happened to my team, I would feel exactly the same. It is the way it is and honestly it brings more quality to the competition.

“We cannot forget that, when you have eight new teams in the competition – eight teams that belong to another level and they drop to the Europa League – of course the level of the competition is going to improve.

“No doubt the quality improves, the intensity improves and it’s a good thing for the competition. But from the sport point of view is when I think it’s not fair that a team that doesn’t succeed in one competition drops to another.

“It’s the same thing as if you imagine the third team in the Europa League now there is another competition and third in Europa League instead of finishing goes into the third competition in the hierarchy in European football,” Mourinho said.

‘Manchester United are now one of the favourites’

The Spurs boss also stated that he believes Manchester United are now likely to win the Europa League, despite their shaky form in the Champions League.

“Of course, now Manchester United become one of the top favourites to win the competition.

“The teams that drop down are always strong teams, teams that normally don’t belong to that level of the Europa League competition.

“Manchester United are one of the top teams. The group was very hard, PSG, Manchester and Leipzig, very hard.

“We all knew it was not going to be easy for any one of them and we all knew from that group a top team would drop into the Europa League,” Mourinho commented.

