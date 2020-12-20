Jose Mourinho has insisted that Tottenham did not deserve to lose in their Premier League encounter with Leicester despite falling to a 2-0 loss.

Spurs slumped to their second loss in five days against the Foxes at Tottenham Stadium, falling to fifth place in the Premier League table.

While Mourinho was disappointed with the result, he felt that his side were unlucky to lose against Brendan Rodger’s side in the top four clash.

🗣 “With the result it looks like the opponent was better than us, but that’s not the reality” Jose Mourinho’s reaction to Tottenham’s 2-0 loss to Leicester City pic.twitter.com/BKVyRqn56j — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 20, 2020

“I could [talk about] the individuals, but I don’t [do that]. So we didn’t start well. But in our best period in the first half we were – then – totally in control.

“We had a couple of good chances to score. It’s [difficult] when you are expecting to go in with 0-0 at half time and you go in with 1-0 down.

“Then in the second half we scored in our own goal when we had, the word that you love, possession and we were [creating chances].

“It’s difficult and the reaction was positive. [Kasper] Schmeichel made a couple of important saves that could have given us life for the last minutes of the game,” Mourinho said.

‘It was not like they deserved to win’

Despite losing by two goals, the Portuguese manager believes his side did not deserve to lose the encounter and that the scoreline seriously flattered the visiting team.

“But in the end, it’s a game that we lose with a penalty and an own goal. With the result it looks like the opponent was totally in control or was better than us, but that’s not the reality.

“Our performance was not good but the game was not like they deserved to win or we deserved to lose. I think in the end it was not a good game. It was a poor game.

