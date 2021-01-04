Jose Mourinho has stated that Tuesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final against Brentford is the most important fixture he as overseen as Spurs manager.

Tottenham last won some silverware 13 years ago, when they beat Chelsea in the League Cup final in 2008, and Mourinho is looking for his players to achieve the same feat.

Either Manchester United or Manchester City await Spurs in the final, but first they must get past Championship side Brentford FC.

A 𝗛𝗨𝗚𝗘 game with Brentford up next… 🎙 What the boss had to say ahead of our Carabao Cup semi-final ⤵️ #THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 4, 2021

While Spurs go into the game as strong favourites, Mourinho is taking nothing for granted.

“I think it is my biggest game since coming to Spurs. In the perspective of the club chasing silverware for many years I would say so. The only thing more important than semi-finals is finals,” Mourinho said.

‘Every competition is important’

While the League Cup is often viewed as the least coveted trophy in English football, the Portuguese manager insists that the tournament is of great importance to his side.

“For me every competition is important. I won what was then the Carling Cup in my first season in England in 2004/05, so for me every competition is different and does matter.

“That’s my way of looking at things and especially in a club without silverware in I think more than one decade. Every competition becomes even more important.

“If we win two matches we win a trophy – two difficult matches of course – which I think would be a very good thing for the club and the players,” Mourinho told Sky Sports.

The Spurs boss was unhappy with the congested fixture schedule his side’s progression in the Carabao Cup had created however, saying his players were being “punished” by the current schedule.

“What I don’t understand is how you can start the season without knowing when those matches are going to be played.

“I believe that we only knew that last week and I believe that is only because there were new matches to be postponed. That’s the only reason we know now in my opinion.

“I would like to know when we play against Fulham. To speak about the Carabao Cup final, I refuse to do it, because maybe Brentford plays the final and not us.

“But I would like to know when I play against Fulham, refusing totally to be punished by a congestion of crazy fixtures like we were in the beginning of the season. I’m waiting,” Mourinho commented.

Read More About: brentford, jose mourinho, tottenham hotspur