John Egan insists Sheffield United are capable of Premier League survival

With just two points from 17 games, Sheffield United face a monumental task in their bid for Premier League survival.

Republic of Ireland international John Egan joined the Blades in 2018, enjoying great success in his first season with the club, helping them secure promotion from the Championship.

Sheffield were the surprise package of the last Premier League season, finishing in eighth place, but are now firmly rooted to the bottom of the table.

“We can’t look too far ahead. We’ve really got to crack on with that next game. In Sunday morning preparing, in today, in tomorrow for another big game. It’s a big challenge ahead of us, as they all are.” The Gaffer ahead of #SHUNEW. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/BbAjZW0IOp — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) January 11, 2021

While the odds are against them, Egan insisted that the team are still capable of turning their miserable early-season form around.

“No chance, I’m not one for looking at tables and wondering ‘what if we get this result here’ or ‘what if we finish there’ – I’ve never been like that in my life,” Egan told Yorkshire Live.

“I know it’s a cliché but I’ve been playing football a long time, and you realise that if you look too far ahead you can get bitten. You can only focus on the next game and that’s the way I’ve always been and how I always will be.

“We believe every week, no matter who we’re playing, that we have to try win the game. That’s how we approach games.

“We’re under no illusions, but we have to do everything we can to try get the three points, starting with Newcastle on Tuesday,” Egan told the Irish Independent.

‘It’s been brilliant overall.’

Despite their current struggles, the Cork native has no regrets over joining Sheffield, having recently amassed over 100 appearances for the club.

Egan made his Premier League debut with the Blades, and while their days in the English top-flight now appear to be numbered, the Irishman has been a part of one of Sheffield’s most successful periods in their history.

“The manager brought me here two-and-a-half years ago, and put a lot of faith in me. I’ve played a lot of games, to hit the 100 caps is a really good milestone for myself, I haven’t done it at any other club.

“It’s been brilliant overall; we’ve had a great run. I obviously signed in the Championship, then getting up to the Premier League was fantastic, and then just seeing the club just grow and grow.

“The only shame really is we haven’t had our fans for nearly a year now, and that’s the best thing about the club – the fans, they are brilliant,” Egan explained.

Unfortunately for Egan, the going doesn’t get any easier for Sheffield in the next few rounds of Premier League action.

The Blades take on Newcastle United on Tuesday night at Bramall Lane, before facing Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Manchester City in a tough run of Premier League fixtures.

