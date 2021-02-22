Jamie Redknapp claims “bullied” Arsenal star is past his best

Share and Enjoy !

Jamie Redknapp has claimed that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has “lost his superpowers”, despite scoring a hat-trick against Leeds just over a week ago.

Aubameyang scored his first hat-trick for Arsenal in the Premier League on St. Valentine’s Day against Leeds, but struggled to make his presence felt during the 1-0 loss to Manchester City on Sunday.

The Gabon international turns 32 this June, but Redknapp told Sky Sports that he believes the Arsenal striker is already past his best.

“Aubameyang is past his best. He’s going to have moments; he’s going to get hat-tricks. But when I watch him sometimes, it’s like he’s lost his superpower,” Redknapp said.

“I saw him run past people when he first came to the Premier League. I saw him run past people at Dortmund. Now I’m seeing a player who looks like he’s going to get bullied.

“He’s your leading light, but the likes of [Bukayo] Saka and [Emile] Smith Rowe, they’re the ones leading the way.”

‘Mikel is so clever’

Arsenal were unable to rein Man City back in at the Emirates Stadium after conceding an early goal from Raheem Stirling.

However, City boss Pep Guardiola was full of praise for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who previously worked under Guardiola as an assistant manager at the Manchester club.

“It was a really tough game. We didn’t have the players that we used to play and create our game because Mikel is so clever and they make man to man in the build up,” Guardiola said.

🗣”Mikel knows everything, he is so good, he is so clever, I learn a lot watching his teams, he knows everything about football” Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is full of praise of old colleague Mikel Artetaand his Arsenal team pic.twitter.com/DhQOmu7gns — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 21, 2021

“It was really difficult to find the right players to attack better but we were consistent again. We started incredibly well again and for 15-20 minutes was so brilliant.

“After they were better than us, we could not press, we could not have the ball and they didn’t create much but there were crosses.

“We made a brilliant second half, it was so good. We are delighted for the three points because it is the Emirates, Arsenal away, and I know Mikel, how good he is and how well his team plays.”

Read More About: Arsenal, jamie redknapp, Man City, mikel arteta, pep guardiola, pierre-emerick aubameyang, Premier League