Jamie Carragher to sponsor Marine AFC for Spurs game

Jamie Carragher has announced that he will sponsor FA Cup minnows Marine AFC for their upcoming encounter with Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur.

The Liverpool legend’s charity, called the JC23 Foundation, will sponsor the Merseyside club after a company pulled out of their agreement just days before Marine’s game with Spurs.

Now up to 4,700 – only 1,300 away from our record attendance! We are delighted to announce that Liverpool legend @Carra23 has stepped in to replace the lost sponsorship deal. ❤️ Full story below:https://t.co/ZNBrIwwWwM pic.twitter.com/cjWRmxqQcY — Marine Football Club (@MarineAFC) January 4, 2021

Carragher’s foundation will sponsor the Northern Premier League Division One North West club’s dugouts and pre-match training kit.

Marine play in Crosby, which is just north of Bootle, the area where Carragher grew up and currently resides in.

‘We are indebted to Jamie’

Club chairman Paul Leary gave thanks to the former England international for helping the club through difficult times.

“We are indebted to Jamie and the JC23 Foundation for their support in this magical game for Marine.

“The JC23 Foundation do magnificent work in helping young people not just in Liverpool but right across the world. We are proud to partner with them on this special occasion,” Leary said.

The club were saddened to hear that fans would not be able to attend the game after the new coronavirus restrictions in the United Kingdom banned crowds at sporting occasions.

The club believed they could have made around £100,000 pounds from the fixture had they been able to welcome a capacity crowd to Rossett Park.

However, the club have put up virtual tickets for the game, in an attempt to beat their previous record attendance of 6,000, which was achieved when they played the Nigerian national team back in 1949.

Marine take on Tottenham Hotspur this Sunday at 5pm in Rossett Park in the third round of the FA Cup.

Read More About: FA Cup, jamie carragher, marine afc