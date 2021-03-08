Jamie Carragher labels Liverpool “mentality midgets” after Fulham loss

Share and Enjoy !

Jamie Carragher has slammed Liverpool for their inability to deal with adversity in their shocking run of recent form.

The reigning Premier League champions have now lost their last six games at Anfield, in an astonishing collapse that seemed impossible based on Liverpool’s heroics last season.

Liverpool legend Carragher was speaking to Sky Sports after the Reds 1-0 loss to Fulham on Sunday, and expressed his disappointment in their latest “unacceptable” performance.

“Wow, what defending that is!” 😲 Joachim Andersen makes a brilliant goal-saving intervention to deny Liverpool a certain equaliser right at the death! 👏 📺 Watch on Sky Sports PL

📱 Follow #LIVFUL here: https://t.co/qzwM0STfE3

📲 Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/vk8uEOunMj — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 7, 2021

“So often at these stages last season, Liverpool scored late goals, even the year before when they were chasing down Man City,” Carragher said.

“That man [Jurgen Klopp] rightly called his side the ‘mentality monsters’ and they deserved that tag. But right now, they are like ‘mentality midgets’.

“Every time there is a bit of adversity, you go behind in a game, his team is just not dealing well with adversity at any stage in this last three or four months.

“It’s not acceptable from Liverpool, that sort of performance, and I’ll tell you what, I played in some really poor Liverpool teams.

“These defeats, at home, against the level of opposition, you need to find something from somewhere. It looks like top four positions now are a long way off.”

Attention turns to Europe

Liverpool dropped to eight place in the Premier League table as a result of their loss to Fulham, as well as Tottenham’s win against Crystal Palace, and trail fourth-placed Chelsea by four points.

“It wasn’t good enough from the standards we’ve set.” James Milner on today’s defeat. #LIVFUL — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 7, 2021

Their nine losses in 28 games in the current league season equals their total number of losses from the last three Premier League seasons combined.

Jurgen Klopp’s side can turn their attention to the Champions League for the time being, as they take a 2-0 aggregate lead into their second leg fixture with RB Leipzig on Wednesday, in what will come as a welcome break from domestic action for Liverpool.

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: jamie carragher, jurgen klopp, Liverpool, Premier League