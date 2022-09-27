Jamie Carragher jumps to Gareth Southgate’s defence and questions quality of players

Jamie Carragher has jumped to the defence of Gareth Southgate and has argued that past England teams have had better quality players.

Southgate has come under plenty of criticism as England’s manager in recent times, as his team suffered relegation from the Uefa Nations League A after scoring just one goal in five matches.

England’s attacking displays have been panned, as the country boasts no shortage of talent up front, with many blaming Southgate’s conservative approach for the lack of goals being scored.

The Three Lions did finally let loose against Germany on Monday night, as England score three second half goals in a 3-3 draw with their old rivals, which has further strengthened some critics’ belief that Southgate is holding the team back.

Carragher defended his former team mate on Twitter in response to criticism of Southgate, arguing that England were in a worse position before his arrival.

Jamie Carragher on Gareth Southgate.

“You would think England had won numerous tournaments considering the stick Southgate is getting! It had been s***e for years before he got the job. Big Sam had the job before him!” Carragher tweeted.

In response to a Twitter user claiming that Carragher was “scared to hype a proper golden generation”, the Liverpool great argued that England have had better groups of players in the not so distant past.

“One or two players at the most from this current team would get into the 2002/06 team and the same with 1996/98.”

Carragher also expanded on his comment on Sam Allardyce, explaining that he believes that style of manager was the wrong choice for England.

“Big Sam has achieved more in management, but England having a manager who plays direct/percentage football is not right.”

Worrying signs with the World Cup around the corner.

Although England finally showed their attacking potential in the second half against Germany on Monday night, their inability to win any of their six Uefa Nations League matches is certainly cause for concern.

England will be facing weaker opposition in their World Cup group in Iran and the United States, while Wales also suffered relegation from the top tier of the Uefa Nations League.

Still, England supporters will be hoping for much more than just escaping their group, and the team’s recent form doesn’t suggest that they will end their long wait for a major trophy.

