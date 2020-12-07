Jamie Carragher has slammed Arsenal for their performance and their attitude in defeat following their 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby.

Arsenal were well beaten by their bitter rivals despite controlling 70% of possession during the game.

The former Liverpool player was speaking on Sky Sports and couldn’t understand some of the tactical decisions Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta made against Jose Mourinho‘s Spurs.

🗣”I could not believe that interview, Arsenal did not play well, tactically Arsenal were a shambles, it was almost like they were transported from the moon and they didn’t know who Mourinho was” @Carra23 could not believe the way Arsenal set up against Tottenham yesterday pic.twitter.com/bjNBzLaGzh — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 7, 2020

“I could not believe that interview. I couldn’t believe some of the things I heard after the game and some of the things I read this morning.

“Arsenal did not play well. Arsenal were awful defensively and with the ball from minute one.

“This idea that because you’ve had possession you’ve played well – I was flabbergasted when I heard it. They never had one chance in the game where they should have scored.

“I’ve just seen a Mourinho quote which said, ‘Possession is for the poets or philosophers’. He’s absolutely spot on if there’s nothing with the possession.

“I thought tactically Arsenal were a shambles. So poor. What I can’t believe and what was frustrating me so much watching it was this has happened so often in Mourinho’s managerial career,” Carragher said.

‘It’s like they didn’t know who Mourinho was’

The Liverpool legend couldn’t grasp why Arsenal seemed so unfamiliar with Mourinho’s style of football and why Arteta didn’t change his side’s tactics to combat that.

“Even if you’d only watched Tottenham this season you’d have known what they were going to do.

“It was almost like this Arsenal team and Mikel Arteta have been transported into this game from the moon and they didn’t know who Mourinho was and they’d never seen Tottenham play.

“Honestly, I was flabbergasted with what I watched and what I heard after the game,” Carragher commented.

Tottenham maintained their place at the top of the Premier League table by beating the Gunners, while Arsenal are languishing in 15th place after losing six of their 11 fixtures.

Read More About: Arsenal, jamie carragher, mikel arteta, Premier League