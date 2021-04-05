Jamie Carragher urges Arsenal to “get rid” of several senior players

Jamie Carragher believes the root of Arsenal’s struggles are down to the players, and not due to the Gunners’ manager Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal have experienced another poor season so far, as they sit in 10th place in the Premier League table with just eight games to go in the domestic season.

The Gunners put in an abject display against Liverpool on Saturday as they conceded three second-half goals at home to a side that have also struggled to find form in recent times.

💬 “We have to put our head down, take all the shots and the criticism because we deserve that, and show a different face on Thursday.”#ARSLIV | @m8arteta pic.twitter.com/HayckSIauq — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 4, 2021

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher was speaking on Sky Sports‘ Monday Night Football and gave his opinion on what Arsenal should do with their under performing senior players.

“It’s going to take a lot of pain for Arsenal… It’s the players – get rid of them. Get rid of them, stick with Mikel Arteta and get back to those younger players when they get fit,” Carragher said.

‘Aubameyang’s performances have been lazy at times’

Carragher took aim at several of Arsenal’s most senior players, who he believes are the root of the Gunners’ poor performances over the last couple of seasons.

“[Alexandre] Lacazette – because they haven’t got much money, you’d be thinking if they lose Lacazette they’d have to spend money for someone to come in. But has he ever really been the answer? No,” Carragher started.

“Willian has been a disaster of a signing. I said that a few months ago. Nicolas Pepe… the thing with him is it’s not so much age or the price tag. He’s just not good enough. He’s never going to be good enough so Arsenal need to cut their losses there.

🗣”His performances have been lazy at times.”@Carra23 is very concerned about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s form for Arsenal this season pic.twitter.com/E4tYDTKOAe — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 5, 2021

“There’s one player I’ll get to now that I haven’t mentioned – [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang. He’s the super star, if you like, on that list. I think his performances this season have been lazy at times.

“I don’t care how many goals he gets – he’s won golden boots in the past before. But he’s definitely a player now where if he doesn’t score a goal he doesn’t bring anything to this team. That’s a big problem.”

Episode 2 of LOI Arena is free to listen to here. The lads are joined this week by former Derry City and Glenavon player Josh Daniels who talks life with Shrewsbury Town in League Two and how the 2016 tragedy in Buncrana affected his life and career.

The podcast will form part of a new membership offering from Pundit Arena that focuses on Irish soccer fans for just €3.99 per month, less than a euro per week.

Fans can sign up or register to listen for free at https://punditarena.com/loiarena

You can also follow the show on Twitter and contact us via email at loi@punditarena.com.

Read More About: Arsenal, jamie carragher, Premier League