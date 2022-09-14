James McClean wears black armband but stands apart from team mates during minute’s silence

James McClean wore a black armband to pay respect to Queen Elizabeth but stood apart from his team mates during the minute’s silence in her honour.

McClean refuses to wear the remembrance poppy in November, as he believes that it commemorates all British military personnel rather than just those who died in the first and second World Wars.

As a result, many supporters were interested to see if McClean would pay respect to the late Queen Elizabeth before Wigan Athletic’s first game back since the monarch’s death.

James McClean’s gesture did not go unnoticed.

While McClean did wear a black armband, which was just about visible over Wigan’s black away jersey, he stood apart from his team mates, who were linked arm in arm during the minute’s silence.

The Derry man’s gesture did not go unnoticed, and McClean himself shared a post on his Instagram story of a supporter calling him a “legend” with a picture of him standing apart from his team mate’s during the minute’s silence attached.

Unsurprisingly, not everyone reacted so well to McClean’s gesture. The footballer’s wife, Erin, shared screenshots of abusive messages she had received on Instagram after the game.

One user commented that, “James McClean should be in a box,” while another wrote, “Please leave the UK, you’re not welcome here.”

Wigan claimed a 2-1 victory against Huddersfield.

McClean went on to play a crucial role for Wigan in their 2-1 victory against Huddersfield Town, as an 82nd minute assist from the Irishman saw Callum Lang score the winner.

Fellow Republic of Ireland international Will Keane scored Wigan’s first goal of the night from the penalty spot, as the Latics secured an important win which has seen them rise to eighth place in the Championship table.

Wigan are back in action on Saturday against Reading, in a game where there will be plenty of Irish involvement, as Shane Long and Jeff Hendrick are currently playing in the blue and white of the Berkshire side.

