Jack Grealish hits back at suggestion that he was ‘classless’ in Aston Villa exit

Jack Grealish has hit back at the suggestion that he “couldn’t wait to get out” of Aston Villa to join Manchester City.

England international Grealish first joined Aston Villa’s youth system as a six-year-old back in 2001 and played for his local club until he signed with Manchester City this summer for a fee of £100 million.

Grealish did an interview with ITV recently in which he spoke about leaving his boyhood club, riling up Birmingham Live‘s Villa writer Ashley Preece in doing so.

Preece believes that Grealish showed a lack of respect to Aston Villa in his interview with ITV, something which the footballer strenuously denied on Twitter.

Jack Grealish takes to Twitter.

“This is the worst and most one-sided article I’ve ever seen.. Classless? Jealous? Couldn’t wait to get out? Arrogance? How exactly?” Grealish tweeted.

“I’ve been a villa fan my whole life and still am. The thing is you don’t understand what goes on in the real football world.”

This is the worst and most one sided article I’ve ever seen.. Classless? Jealous? Couldn’t wait to get out? Arrogance? How exactly? I’ve been a villa fan my whole life and still am. The thing is you don’t understand what goes on in the real football world. — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) September 3, 2021

The England international’s reasons behind moving.

In the interview with ITV, Grealish revealed that furthering his England career was a major motivating factor behind his decision to move to Man City.

Aston Villa have only been in the Premier League for the last three seasons, and haven’t qualified for a European tournament since 2009.

Grealish explained that he feared not being involved in the Champions League could have harmed his England career moving forward.

“That was a massive reason. I feel like to be playing for England in the biggest of games I need to be playing at club level in the biggest of games,” Grealish said.

“That would be the Champions League and all those types of games. You’ve seen the likes of Phil [Foden] last year playing in the Champions League – the semi finals, the quarter, the final.

“You could see that did really help his England career as well. So I feel to be playing in the biggest of games for England I need to be doing that at club level also.”

Read More About: aston villa, England, jack grealish, Manchester City