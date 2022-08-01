Ireland’s Niamh Fahey signs new contract with Liverpool

Republic of Ireland centurion Niamh Fahey has signed a new contract with Liverpool ahead of the Women’s Super League season.

Fahey first joined Liverpool in 2018 and captained the club to the Women’s Championship title last season and will again be a crucial figure for the Reds on their return to the English top flight.

The Galway woman has no shortage of experience, having won over 100 caps for her country, while she won plenty of trophies during her stints at Arsenal and Chelsea.

Liverpool manager Matt Beard praises Niamh Fahey.

Liverpool manager Matt Beard is delighted that Fahey is sticking around, praising her impact on the club on and off the pitch.

“Niamh was outstanding last year, a great leader on and off the pitch,” Beard said.

“Her performances last season, even in the big games, were fantastic. Her experience will be something we will need next season. She’s a great character, technically she’s a very gifted football player and a very, very good defender.”

‘We’ve got the team back up to a good position.’

Fahey, a lifelong Liverpool fan, insists she is as adamant as ever to improve and is confident that Liverpool will continue to head in the right direction.

“I always want to prove myself. I always want to improve. I just have this really competitive drive that’s never left me,” Fahey explained.

“So regardless of age, I still want to go out and be the best I can be in training and set high standards. I don’t think that’s something that’s ever going to leave me.

“As a Liverpool fan, those first couple of years were particularly hard and difficult to stomach at times with relegation. But now we’ve got the team back up to a good position back in the WSL.

“Matt [Beard] is here, we’ve got Susan [Black], Billy [Hogan], the whole club is on board and there’s been a real shift around the women’s team.”

