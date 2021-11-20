Ireland rise in the Fifa World Rankings after recent impressive performances

The Republic of Ireland have risen four places in the Fifa World Rankings after their impressive performances against Portugal and Luxembourg.

Stephen Kenny’s side now sit in 47th place in the official rankings, after claiming a 0-0 draw with Portugal, who currently sit in eighth place, before beating 93rd placed Luxembourg 3-0 in their final World Cup qualifier.

Ireland had fallen to 51st place in the rankings last month, despite wins against Azerbaijan and Qatar during the last international break, but the boys in green now find themselves back among the world’s top 50.

Plenty of changes in the top 10.

There has been plenty of movement among the world’s top 10 sides after the latest round of World Cup qualifiers, as a number of teams secured their place in next year’s tournament in Qatar.

Belgium, Brazil and France remain as the world’s top ranked sides, in that order, while England and Argentina have both risen one place to fourth and fifth respectively.

Their rise comes off the back of Italy’s fall to sixth, after the reigning European champions failed to secure qualification to the World Cup after draws against both Switzerland and Northern Ireland.

Italy may still qualify for next year’s World Cup, as they booked their place in the play offs, but it has been a disappointing qualifying campaign nonetheless for a side who were crowned as Europe’s best in the summer.

⬆️ Messi and @Argentina are on the march ⬆️ 👀 See who else is climbing the global ladder in the latest #FIFARanking 🌍 📊👉 https://t.co/spQ1bRs0Q2 pic.twitter.com/f1CcXyYVEq — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) November 19, 2021

Mexico plummet while the Netherlands regain top 10 status.

The Netherlands have returned to the top 10 in the latest rankings, to cap off a satisfying month for the Dutch, after they secured their place in next year’s World Cup.

Mexico meanwhile have fallen five places to 14th, after suffering disappointing losses to both the USA and Canada this month. The Mexicans have still secured their place in the World Cup, but it was an underwhelming qualifying campaign for them nonetheless.

Portugal have remained in eighth place in the rankings despite their draw with Ireland and loss to Portugal, which saw them miss out on direct qualification for the World Cup.

