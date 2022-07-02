Ireland manager Vera Pauw reveals she was raped by men within Dutch football

Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw has alleged that she was raped by men within the Dutch football system when she was a young player.

Pauw released a statement on her Twitter account revealing her ordeal, saying that she had kept it secret for 35 years but is now ready to move on and be proud of who she is.

The Amsterdam woman revealed that she has reported the incidents to the Dutch police, having reported it to the Dutch Football Associations on a number of occasions “to no avail”.

Vera Pauw’s statement.

“For these past 35 years I have kept the abuse private. I have allowed the memory of it to control my life, to fill me with daily pain and anguish, to dominate my inner feelings,” Pauw’s statement reads.

“To many I’m seen as a brash and loud football coach and manager, a tough woman who has risen to the top in a man’s world. Nothing could be further from the truth.

“For the past number of years I have tried to have my case heard in a fair and just manner by the football authorities in the Netherlands but to no avail.

“Some people would rather keep my rape and sexual assaults quiet than offering me the support I need by opening this story to the world. I can no longer share the silence.”

The FAI has given full support to the women’s national team manager.

The Football Association of Ireland has released a statement in response to Pauw’s , saying that they are in full support of the women’s national team manager and that the Dutch woman has engaged with them on the matter for some time now.

Pauw mentioned the FAI in her statement, thanking those within the Irish football system for their support, saying that she has always felt safe and supported during her time in Ireland.

