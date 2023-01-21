Ireland underage star Joe Hodge signs long-term Wolves contract

Ireland underage international Joe Hodge has signed a new long-term contract with Wolves.

Hodge made his Premier League debut for Wolves last month and has clearly impressed head coach Julen Lopetegui in his 10 first-team appearances to date.

Still just 20 years old, Hodge joined Wolves from Manchester City in 2021 and is set to remain at Molineux Stadium for the foreseeable future after signing a four-and-a-half year contract.

Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs spoke very highly of Hodge and credited former technical director Scott Sellars for bringing the underage Ireland international to the club.

Wolves tie down Joe Hodges.

“Scott Sellars deserves the credit for this one. He’s a player he knew from his time at Man City and he knew the family well,” Hobbs said.

“When Scott found out the possibility he could join us, even with the injury Joe had, he thought it was a move which would benefit the club, so actively pushed it, and he was right.

“Joe’s character is unbelievable. He’s a quiet boy, he doesn’t like any of the fuss, and is just very serious about his football. A person like that, when they get opportunities, they’re in a position to take them because they’re mentally so strong and stable.

“From his first session, Julen’s been impressed with Joe, he’s shown he’s part of his plans. He’s shown he trusts Joe and the other players trust him which is really important.

“Joe’s still young, he’s got to stay humble and stay patient, because he’s going to be a big, important part of our squad going forward.”

Stephen Kenny will be keeping a close eye on the youngster.

Hodge has represented Ireland at multiple age groups, although he is yet to make his senior international debut for the boys in green.

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has rarely wasted time in introducing promising young players to senior international football however, so a first cap for Hodge may not be far away.

