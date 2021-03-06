Former Ireland international backs Matt Doherty to “turn things around” at Spurs

Share and Enjoy !

Stephen Elliott has backed Matt Doherty to regain the form he had at Wolves under Jose Mourinho at Tottenham Hotspur.

Doherty has struggled to nail down a starting spot in Mourinho’s side since the he joined Tottenham from Wolves last year.

While Elliott believes that Doherty does not suit the style of football that Spurs are playing under Mourinho, he backed the Dubliner to succeed at Spurs on RTE‘s Saturday Sport.

“I think he has what it takes to turn things around, and hopefully it won’t be long before we see the Matt Doherty we saw at Wolves,” Elliott said.

“The way Wolves play, it really suited the way Matt Doherty played. It suited his game and his marauding runs down the right that we have become accustomed to over the past couple of years.

“Spurs set up quite differently. Jose Mourinho tends not to be as expansive. Doherty has missed out on game time because of the way Mourinho plays.

“You only have to look at Gareth Bale’s situation when he arrived back at the club; Mourinho doesn’t really care who you are, if you don’t suit the way he wants to play, you don’t play.”

‘He’s one of our biggest players at the moment’

Doherty has also found it difficult to secure a starting spot for the Republic of Ireland, as he competes with captain Seamus Coleman at right-back.

While the Spurs defender isn’t guaranteed to start for Stephen Kenny’s Ireland, Elliott reckons his form will be of the utmost importance to the boys in green going forward.

“It’s been a difficult first season, but Matt’s a confident lad and I’m sure he is trying to adjust his game to fit in a bit better to the way the manager wants him to play and hopefully he can turn things around,” Elliott commented.

“From an Ireland point of view, you want him playing because he is one of our biggest players at the moment.”

Read More About: jose mourinho, matt doherty, Republic of Ireland, Stephen Elliott, tottenham hotspur