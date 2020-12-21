‘He isn’t happy’ – Egypt team mate on Liverpool’s Mo Salah

Mo Salah’s former Egypt team mate Mohamed Aboutrika has said the Liverpool striker is not happy at his current club.

Salah said he was “very disappointed” not to be made Liverpool captain by Jurgen Klopp in the absence of Jordan Henderson in a recent interview with Spanish publication AS and hinted at a possible move to either Real Madrid or Barcelona.

“I think Madrid and Barcelona are two top clubs. Who knows what will happen in the future, but right now I am focused on winning the Premier League and the Champions League with Liverpool again.

Mo Salah’s brace against Crystal Palace now statistically makes the forward the best the Premier League has seen, averaging 0.97 G+As per game, just slightly ahead of Thierry Henry with 0.96 per game. Egyptian King 👑 pic.twitter.com/qVZ1FOtBdF — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) December 20, 2020

“That’s a tough question [how long I will stay at Liverpool], but right now I can say that everything is in the hands of the club.

“Of course I want to break records here and, I repeat, all the club records, but everything is in the hands of the club,” Salah said.

‘I sense he didn’t feel much happiness’

Aboutrika, who won 100 caps for Egypt during his international career, has said Salah does not look happy at the moment, but didn’t suggest that his former team mate should leave Liverpool.

“In my personal opinion and I might be wrong, his happiness after the [Crystal Palace] game, I sense he didn’t feel much happiness, same with the Tottenham match.

“The evidence you can see suggests that he isn’t happy, but that doesn’t mean I want him to go, no. I want him to stay and be comfortable and be pampered because he is a star.

“He knows himself and his situation better than anyone. He knows what the club is like. He is also now playing at a huge club, that has a great project and a great coach.

“The other projects in Europe still haven’t started yet. Barcelona is still rebuilding. Real Madrid has a lot of stars and still hasn’t started a transition phase where they will buy more players, likely at the start of next season.

“We should not really jump the gun. He is a big player, and knows what suits him best. Changing clubs is not easy for Salah.

“He is an expensive player. He would cost upwards of €150m, so who can today can afford that – as well as convincing Liverpool to let him go?” Aboutrika told beIN Sports.

