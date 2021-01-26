Harry Redknapp rubbishes Gary Neville’s Thomas Tuchel claims

Harry Redknapp has come out and strongly disagreed with Gary Neville’s claims that Thomas Tuchel is a “top manager”.

The former PSG manager is set to take over at Chelsea, after the London club sacked Frank Lampard yesterday.

Redknapp has already come out against Chelsea’s decision, saying that Lampard should have been given more time to turn the club’s form around, and has now had a pop at Neville and incoming manager Tuchel.

Chelsea Football Club has today parted company with Head Coach Frank Lampard. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 25, 2021

The former Manchester United player sympathised with Lampard on Sky Sports, but admitted that he was excited at the prospect of the German manager coming to the Premier League.

“He’s managed at big clubs and he’s got a lot of experience. He knows a few of the players who are currently at Chelsea. It’s another top manager who is coming into the Premier League.

“We’ve been blessed over the past few years with some absolutely outstanding managers to see the league rise to being the best in Europe again with the performances of clubs in the Champions League improving, with Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino getting to semi-finals and finals.

“Tuchel is another manager who has got that sort of pedigree, so it’s a great addition to the Premier League if he does come,” Neville commented.

‘Winning titles at PSG in France doesn’t make you a good manager’

Redknapp dismissed Neville’s claims however, disregarding Tuchel’s achievements with Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1.

“They [Chelsea] will bring a new manager in now. I heard Gary Neville saying earlier they’ve got another great manager coming into the league.

“Who says he’s a great manager? Winning titles at PSG in France doesn’t make you a great manager. What does that prove?

“You’re quite entitled to win the league in France when you’re managing PSG. Only time will tell how good he is,” Redknapp told Sky Sports News.

Chelsea have yet to officially announce that Tuchel is to take over as manager, but it’s fair to say the former PSG boss is already under a large amount of scrutiny following the sacking of club legend Lampard.

