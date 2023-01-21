Harry Maguire stresses subs have crucial role to play for Man United

Harry Maguire has stressed that substitutes have a crucial role to play for Manchester United amid a shortage of game time for the club captain.

Erik ten Hag retained Maguire as Man United club captain on his arrival at Old Trafford, although the England international hasn’t featured much under the new manager.

Maguire has been resigned to a bench role under Ten Hag for the most part, and while he was introduced late on in last weekend’s win against Manchester City, he has often remained on the sidelines for whole matches.

Despite his reduced role for his club this season, Maguire told United Daily that substitutes have and will continue to play a crucial role this season.

Harry Maguire on Man United subs.

“I think our fixture list from now until the end of the season is relentless, not much break, not much rest in between games. So I’m sure fresh legs will be used,” Maguire said.

“And I think if you’re going to be a successful squad, it’s so important to have competition for places in each position, and I think we’ve got that in this team now.

“I think subs throughout our season have been really important, they’ve scored some crucial goals, players have come on and had a big impact in the game. So we know it’s a squad game.

“Obviously everyone wants to start and everyone’s disappointed when they don’t start the games, but that’s the way it should be because we’re all footballers, we’re all competitive, we want to play football.

“But we’ve also got to be ready when we’re called upon.”

📽️ Hear from the captain ahead of our visit to Arsenal in the last United Daily of the week…#MUFC || @HarryMaguire93 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 20, 2023

Erik ten Hag has proven to be a big success.

Maguire will struggle to get back into United’s starting team on a regular basis as things stand, as Ten Hag’s side are currently enjoying a 10-game unbeaten run in competitive fixtures.

Reports had suggested that Maguire could leave the club during the January transfer window, although it now appears as though Ten Hag intends on holding into the England international.

Ten Hag will have to call upon a wide range of players in the coming months due to United’s busy schedule, and it seems as though Maguire remains a part of his plans.

