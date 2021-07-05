Harry Kane praises ‘great’ new Spurs manager Nuno Espirito Santo

Harry Kane has hailed incoming Tottenham Hotspur manager Nuno Espirito Santo while away on England duty at Euro 2020.

The England striker has been linked with a move to Manchester City in recent times after Tottenham were unable to qualify for next season’s Champions League, despite Kane scoring 23 goals in the Premier League, picking up the Golden Boot award in doing so.

Despite the rumours of Kane’s departure from Spurs the striker was highly complimentary of new Tottenham manager Espirito Santo while speaking to TalkSport.

“Whenever a new manager comes in there is a level of excitement around the club.” “I’ve not had any contact with him. I’m away with England now and my focus in here.” Harry Kane says he’s yet to have contact with Nuno but the club is excited by him. pic.twitter.com/9zBG54boFA — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 5, 2021

‘He’s a great manager and he did a great job at Wolves.’

“Whenever a new manager comes in, I guess there’s a level of excitement around the club. Obviously, I’ve not been there and not had any contact with him,” Kane said of Espirito Santo.

“I’m away with England now and my full focus is on here. Hopefully, we’ve got a week left. He’s a great manager and did a great job at Wolves and got them playing a really good way.

“Let’s get back and I’m sure we’ll be in contact after the tournament.”

Tottenham’s new sporting director is determined to keep Kane at the club.

Tottenham’s new sporting director Fabio Paratici has made it very clear that he intends to keep Kane at the north London club, despite the supposed big-money offers that are being tabled for the England captain.

Paratici was speaking to Sky Italia and said that keeping Kane was not just his goal but the “goal of the club” and described him as one of the best strikers in the world.

Kane, who is currently away from the Tottenham set-up as he is preparing for England’s Euro 2020 semi-final with Denmark, revealed that he had not yet been in contact with the Italian.

🗣 “I can’t wait to watch him play live.” Tottenham’s director of football Fabio Paratici says Harry Kane’s future is at Spurs pic.twitter.com/vBLl35nvDd — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 5, 2021

“Of course as a player you want to be wanted, you want to feel like you’re loved, which I do,” Kane explained.

“I haven’t had the chance to talk to any of these people yet. I’m sure we’ll get to know each other after the tournament, have a phone call or two once I get a week or two of holiday.

“To get praise from big people from football is great, it gives you confidence, it gives you motivation so of course it’s nice to hear.”

