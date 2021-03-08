Graeme Souness remains unimpressed with Gareth Bale despite recent good form

Share and Enjoy !

Graeme Souness has said he expected more from Gareth Bales’ return to Tottenham, despite the Welshman’s recent impressive form under Jose Mourinho.

Bale endured a tough start in his second stint at Spurs but has now scored six goal in his last six games for the north London club.

The former Real Madrid star scored a double in Sunday night’s 4-1 win against Crystal Palace but told Sky Sports that he remains unsure over whether he can reach the same heights he achieved during his first spell at Spurs.

“It’s taken a bit of time [to get back to form], but I’m experienced enough to know it takes patience,” Bale admitted.

“Time will tell [if I can reach my best], but I’m not 21 anymore. Your body changes over time and I’m having to learn that.”

‘I’d like to see more enthusiasm from him’

While Bale is now getting frequent game time for Spurs, Souness was largely unimpressed by the perceived lack of urgency from Bale to force his way into Mourinho’s starting team.

The Welsh footballer has started in Tottenham’s last three Premier League games but has been substituted in each one of those starts, with the Sky Sports pundit questioning why Bale doesn’t want more minutes on the pitch.

“We had a conversation about him a few weeks ago. If I’m him at that stage, I’m knocking on the manager’s door telling him I’m ready,” Souness commented.

“We were getting pictures of him sitting on the bench looking uninterested, not bothered and joking with subs. We’ve got 11 games to go and he’s been here all season. I just expected more from him.

“I’m an enormous fan of Gareth Bale when he’s playing football. But I want to see more of him.

“Unless he’s got a fundamental problem…those words he came out with at the end there about not being 21 and your body getting tired – we’ve all been 31.

“Your career finished too early when you’re a football player. I’d like to see more enthusiasm from him.”

