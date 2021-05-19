Graeme Souness slams ‘terrible’ Timo Werner stats, calls on Chelsea to sign striker

Graeme Souness reckons signing the likes of Harry Kane or Erling Haaland would bring Chelsea to the next level as they are lacking a goal scorer.

Chelsea moved up to third place in the Premier League table last night, as they inflicted their revenge on FA Cup champions Leicester City with a 2-1 victory at Stamford Bridge.

While the Blues look to have secured a Champions League spot for next season with the win, Souness told Sky Sports that he believes they are still lacking an element that would make them a “real team”.

Graeme Souness: Chelsea are “really close” to being a “real team.”

“I think Chelsea – and I don’t see Harry Kane joining them – but if they were to get Harry Kane, or I think everyone on planet Earth who likes football realises Haaland is a real prospect – if they got him – I think they’re really close to being a real team,” Souness commented.

“They’ve got a bit of everything about them but if you haven’t got a real goal scorer when games are tight you’ll struggle. That’s what’s happened to them. They’ve lost their momentum in the last few weeks.

“They needed to win tonight with the games they’ve got ahead. They’ve got the [Champions League] final coming and they were looking down the barrel of not qualifying for the Champions League.”

Chelsea’s goal scoring problems.

German international Timo Werner was expected to score plenty of goals for Chelsea when he signed for the London club at the start of the season, but the 25-year-old has only scored six goals so far during his time in England.

Souness acknowledged that there is still time for Werner to become a great goal-scorer for Chelsea. But he believes the German footballer would have come under far more criticism had Chelsea struggled more this season.

“If Chelsea had been going through a difficult time, he [Werner] would have been the target, above any other player at Chelsea, for criticism,” Souness said.

“His numbers are terrible for a centre forward at a big club, but he always looks like he gets chances because he is rapid, he is electric, and he would beat most people in a sprint.

“You see him afterwards celebrating with the supporters and he does not look down in spirits, which is a great thing.

“He was a goalscorer before he came to Chelsea, and it may yet happen for him, but Jorginho, your midfield player, as your top scorer with seven goals, you cannot be successful if you are relying on penalties at the highest level.

“They will have to find one [a goalscorer], whether it is Timo Werner or [Kai] Havertz or someone they bring in. They have to get an out-and-out goalscorer, and I think that is the final piece of the jigsaw for them.”

