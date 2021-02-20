Graeme Souness slams “easy touch” Liverpool after Everton loss

Share and Enjoy !

Graeme Souness has claimed that everyone wants to play Liverpool after the reigning Premier League champions lost 2-0 to Everton in the Merseyside derby.

Liverpool have now lost four games in a row in the Premier League, with a top four finish now in doubt as they languish in sixth place.

The Reds have played more games than the three sides immediately below them – Everton, Aston Villa and Tottenham – and could fall even further in the Premier League table.

Despite having the lion’s share possession against their local rivals, Liverpool were unable to put any goals past Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness was speaking on Sky Sports after the game and conceded that his former club deserved to lose in the Merseyside derby.

“It was thoroughly deserved by Everton. They set out to be hard to play against. Liverpool had 71 per cent of possession but it was tippy tappy football most of the time. Whereas they did the business, Everton.

“They defended when they had to. Jordan [Pickford], their goalkeeper, made a couple of really good saves. That’s why goalkeepers are in goal. They deserved it today.

“But as a Liverpool supporter I’m deeply disappointed with my team. They didn’t look like they had any real energy or real fight or real aggression about them. The best team got the points today.”

‘They’re a shadow of the team they were’

Liverpool came out with added intensity at the start of the second half, but the improvement was short-lived as their efforts dwindled the longer the match wore on.

“The first ten minutes [they improved]. I expected a reaction at half-time and I think we got that kicking into the KOP which you always expect. But after 10 minutes that faded as well.

“There’s no Liverpool player who can come off there and think, ‘I’ve had a good game tonight.’ They’re a shadow of the team [they were].

“When you think of what Liverpool have been for three years – a team that nobody wanted to play against, a team that were always on the front foot, super aggressive. It must have been horrible to play against them.

“Now everyone wants to play against them. They’re an easy touch,” Souness commented.

Despite their current poor form, Liverpool do have the perfect opportunity to get back to winning ways next weekend as they take on bottom-placed Sheffield United.

