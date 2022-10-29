Graeme Souness suggests Celtic and Rangers should share a stadium

Graeme Souness has suggested that Celtic and Rangers should build a shared stadium as part of a bid to join the Premier League.

Celtic and Rangers are of course bitter rivals, although less than seven kilometres separate the two clubs’ homes of Celtic Park and Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow.

Both are historically and currently the dominant sides in Scottish football, although they struggle to compete on the European stage, as clearly seen in Celtic and Rangers’ disappointing Champions League campaigns.

Former Rangers star Graeme Souness has suggested in his column for the Daily Mail that the two clubs should pool their resources and build a shared stadium in an effort to join the Premier League.

Graeme Souness calls for Celtic and Rangers to pool their resources.

“It’s such a disappointment for Scottish football but people ask me why they are uncompetitive and I will tell you,” Sounes wrote.

“I live in Bournemouth where the football club has an 11,000-seat stadium but manages to play in the Premier League on the back of annual TV income upwards of £90m.

“Celtic and Rangers are huge clubs with massive fanbases and capacities in excess of 50,000 but their TV money is a tiny fraction of that, only about £2m or £3m a year. So there is your answer.

“If the two Glasgow clubs agreed to build a 100,000 stadium to share and they joined our Premier League they would soon be progressive top half clubs. I would have them down here in a heartbeat.”

🎁 On this Day 24 years ago, the 𝗚𝗶𝗳𝘁 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗚𝗼𝗱 signed for the Hoops! Who remembers this goal by 𝗟𝘂𝗯𝗼 𝗠𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘃𝗰𝗶𝗸? 😍 Watch his best moments and his episode of #MyGreatestGame on #CelticTV now ⤵️https://t.co/98hIm1btKH pic.twitter.com/YJ3E8udHHl — Celtic TV (@CelticTV) October 27, 2022

Neither set of fans would be happy with such an arrangement.

It is very unlikely that supporters of either club would be happy to share a stadium, given the fierce rivalry between Celtic and Rangers and the history behind both of their home grounds.

They wouldn’t be the first city rivals to share a stadium, as AC Milan and Inter Milan both play in the San Siro, although it would undoubtedly be a hard sell to supporters of the Glasgow clubs.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Celtic, Graeme Souness, Rangers