Goalkeeper assaulted with bin as fans invade pitch during Melbourne derby

Melbourne City goalkeeper Thomas Glover was struck in the face with a metal bin as fans rushed onto the pitch during the Melbourne derby.

Glover was left bloodied as players fled the pitch after a metal bin was thrown at his head, as a chaotic pitch invasion took place during Melbourne City’s encounter with Melbourne Victory.

The disgraceful scenes resulted in the game being abandoned, as Glover was left in need of medical attention, with Melbourne City announcing that the goalkeeper had suffered a suspected concussion.

Protests over decision to host Grand Finals in Sydney.

Protests have been held by A League supporters in response to the decision to stage the next three men’s and women’s Grand Finals in Sydney, a significant departure from tradition for the tournament.

Up until now, the Grand Final was hosted at the home stadium of whichever team finished highest on the A League table, so the recent move puts clubs outside of Sydney at a disadvantage.

While supporters have a legitimate reason to be annoyed by the decision, assaulting Melbourne City’s goalkeeper certainly isn’t the way to go about prompting a u-turn from the A League.

Fans had planned to walk out of AAMI Park during the Melbourne derby to protest the decision, but scenes turned ugly when some supporters decided to rush onto the field.

On-field players, substitutes and other members of staff rushed towards Glover after the goalkeeper was struck in an effort to protect him from further harm, before everyone involved in the match made their way off the pitch and down the tunnel.

Absolutely unacceptable ugly scenes at 20 minutes at the Melbourne Derby. Glover got smashed by a bin by some fuckwit. Terrible. Game paused. As if Aus football couldn’t get any worse rn #MCYvMVC pic.twitter.com/zN8CMMEFVe — Evan Morgan Grahame (@Evan_M_G) December 17, 2022

Melbourne City will not host the 2023 final regardless of performance.

Melbourne City have hosted the last two Grand Finals on account of finishing in first place on the A League table, and currently sit at the summit of the table.

They will not host the 2023 final regardless of their table position unless the A League back down however, with the next three finals all set to take place in Sydney.

