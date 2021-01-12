Gavin Strachan insists Celtic don’t regret much-criticised Dubai trip

Celtic don’t regret the trip to Dubai which resulted in 14 players self-isolating, according to first-team coach Gavin Strachan.

The decision to jet off to Dubai for a training camp has received plenty of criticism in recent days, especially as centre-back Christopher Jullien tested positive for coronavirus, forcing 14 players into quarantine.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon and assistant coach John Kennedy are also self-isolating, with Strachan temporarily taking over the reins at the club.

The Bhoys were made to pay for their players’ absences at the weekend, as Celtic drew 1-1 with Hibernian, leaving them 21 points adrift of Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

To make matters worse, Jullien is currently sidelined with a knee injury and was flown out to continue his rehab.

“It was to maintain his treatment with the backroom staff. He [Jullien] went over there so we can get him back as fast as we can.

“Yeah, I can understand the frustration from everybody, because we end up playing with a weaker team tonight, but that could have happened if we were training at home as well,” Strachan.

‘We could have got it at any time’

Strachan believes the team would have been just as likely to have to quarantine had they stayed in Glasgow, insisting that Celtic broke no protocols by travelling to the United Arab Emirates.

“There’s a lot of teams up and down the country, and in England as well, who are suffering with this.

“There’s regret that one person has caught the virus but there’s not a regret in terms of the permission we got to go and the protocols that we followed, which we have done the whole season.

“It’s regrettable that we got one positive, which we could have got at any time,” Strachan insisted.

Celtic play Livingston this Saturday in the Scottish Premiership, but their hopes of securing 10 Scottish league titles in a row look to be all but over.

