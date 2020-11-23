Gary Neville has expressed doubts over Liverpool’s ability to retain the Premier League title and has tipped Chelsea and Tottenham as potential champions.

The former Manchester United player was speaking on the Gary Neville podcast about how much Chelsea and Spurs impressive form in the early stages of the season.

Jose Mourinho’s side are currently on top of the Premier League table after beating the 2019 champions Manchester City 2-0 on Saturday.

🗣️ “He is messing with them like you wouldn’t believe…” @GNev2 hails a stunning performance from @HKane leading the line for Spurs 📺 Watch on Sky Sports PL

📱 Follow #TOTMCI here: https://t.co/BY6LlTS5JE

📲 Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/IUrKzvcruv — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 21, 2020

Liverpool had a successful weekend themselves, beating Leicester City 3-0 at Anfield, but Neville reckons the injury to Virgil van Dijk has “exposed” the reigning champions.

“It’s an interesting season. We thought Chelsea might be interesting at the start of the season as they have a young, exciting squad – it looks like Frank Lampard is starting to get it right.

“He was still searching for his best team in the first few matches to try and fit everyone in. There were certain players that weren’t fit but now they are and he’s starting to work it out. They look pretty strong.

“Is it a season where Jose Mourinho and Frank Lampard [are] up against each other in a title race?

“I thought Liverpool would run away with it, but not now, not with Virgil van Dijk injury. That’s the one that is the gamechanger and exposes them a lot more,” Neville said.

Something not quite right with City

While the former England international expressed his concerns over Liverpool, he recognised that Man City, their biggest rivals in recent seasons, are struggling far more.

“They are not as quick at getting the ball back. Teams are more comfortable playing a pass through them and taking a risk.

“City used to be all over you like a rash when losing the ball or would just sustain attacks – but it’s less than it was before.

“Ederson doesn’t look as comfortable in goal, he’s making mistakes he wouldn’t have made a couple of seasons ago. There seems too much reliance on Kevin De Bruyne. Something is not quite right.

“Pep seems to be searching for the right combinations. A couple of seasons ago you could reel off the team: Sane, Sterling, Aguero, De Bruyne, Silva, Fernandinho, Kompany – you could tell what was going to happen each game.

“I don’t get that feeling anymore that the fluidity and continuity is quite there,” Neville commented.

Read More About: Chelsea, gary neville, Liverpool, Premier League, tottenham