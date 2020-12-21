Gary Neville has claimed that Scott McTominay has “turned into Roy Keane and Paul Scholes” after he scored twice in the opening three minutes against Leeds United.

The former Manchester United player was full of praise for the Scottish midfielder after his incredible start in the Premier League encounter with Leeds, comparing him to two United legends.

“McTominay’s turned into Paul Scholes and Roy Keane inside three minutes. He’s driving forward, I’m not sure whether that’s in the tactics or if he just fancied it.

“But he’s gone and Martial comes inside, sees him running and he’s off. His first touch is brilliant, his second is sublime.

“We thought United would counter-attack and attack quickly, but we didn’t think that the holding midfielder would be on the end of it. What a start,” Neville said on Sky Sports.

‘Every game is a cup final for us’

McTominay was pleased with his performance against Leeds but insisted that the side were not yet considering themselves to be true title contenders.

“It was a good game for me, I’m used to playing high tempo, high energy football matches and obviously for us as a team we played really well today and it was well deserved today, the six goals.

“You just go on the pitch to do your job. You don’t want to be getting too carried away, it’s nice to score two goals and the team did a really good job. Obviously for us it’s the next game.

“Every game is a cup final for us and the manager has firmly reiterated that to us. Last year we were far too inconsistent and we have been approaching games not in the right frame of mind, but I think this year, we have to be so dialled in, so focused in every way that we approach the game.

“For us today, I feel like it showed that and we’ve gone on a really good run. Good job we scored six at home today.

“We don’t look at the table. We don’t have time for looking and seeing all the fixtures or the runs that we’ve got, we have to take every single game one by one and come the end of the season you never know where we can be,” McTominay said.

