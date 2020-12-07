Gary Neville believes Manchester United’s players will think they have a chance at winning the Premier League thanks to Manchester City and Liverpool’s relative poor form.

Manchester United are currently sitting in fifth place in the Premier League table, just ahead of local rivals Manchester City in sixth.

The Red Devils are five points off Tottanham Hotspur and Liverpool at the summit, but do have a game in hand compared to each of the top four teams.

The former Man United player was speaking on ‘The Gary Neville podcast’ and felt that United, along with Spurs and Chelsea have a good chance of eclipsing Liverpool due to Virgil van Dijk’s injury.

“I think he’s (Mourinho) got a chance because there’s no doubt Liverpool and City are not where they were.

“Losing Van Dijk, I think Liverpool win this league at a canter if Van Dijk is fit. I really do, nobody can get near them.

“I still think Liverpool will win the league but there are little things going against them that haven’t in the last couple of seasons. The same for Manchester City and that makes it interesting.

“Chelsea and Tottenham are looking at them thinking ‘hmm, they’re not right and we’re okay here, we’re starting to hit form, we’re getting closer to them’ and I think that is giving confidence to them,” Neville said.

‘The top two are starting to seem normal’

While the former England international didn’t tip the Red Devils to lift the title by any means, he reckons the players will be buoyed by Liverpool and City’s regression.

“Even Manchester United, Manchester United players will be sat thinking ‘we could have a chance if we play like we could’ as daft as that sounds because I don’t think they will win the league.

“That’s what this season is doing to us because the top two have set a bar that we’ve never seen before and now we are starting to see something more normal,” Neville commented.

