Gary Neville believes a Man United title win could come down to Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba could be the difference between Manchester United winning or losing the Premier League title, according to Gary Neville.

The Frenchman missed a crucial chance in Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Liverpool at Anfield, but Pogba has shown significant signs of improvement in recent months.

WHAT A CHANCE 😲 Paul Pogba is denied by Alisson front point blank range 📺 Watch on Sky Sports PL

📱 Follow #LIVMUN here: https://t.co/Y8Kj6Eshdm

📲 Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/YwieACQRmy — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 17, 2021

The often inconsistent midfielder is quite clearly capable of great things, having played a crucial role in France’s 2018 Fifa World Cup win, and that form is what Neville believes could bring United back to greatness.

“I think Manchester United‘s chances of winning this league are slim – Liverpool and Man City are still the best two teams in this league.

“But the slim chance they have to win this league will depend on something like Paul Pogba delivering a cameo of two or three months of brilliance, which he is capable of.

“He’s got confidence, he’s got arrogance – good arrogance, in a sense that he believes in himself. He thinks he should be playing in the biggest games in the world, and winning titles, and thinking positive thoughts, thinking you’re the best is a big thing when you’re looking to win,” Neville said on his podcast.

‘It was tough for him on Sunday.’

While Pogba’s performance against Liverpool wasn’t one to remember, the United legend believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was asking a lot of him in the top of the table clash.

“I thought it was tough for him on Sunday. I’ve seen it over the years, where Sir Alex Ferguson had to put Wayne Rooney or Danny Welbeck out on that right-hand side, and it’s not easy when you don’t play there.

“If you asked Paul Pogba: you can play any position in midfield or any upfront, that’s the one he wouldn’t pick, right of midfield.

“I didn’t criticise his performance at Anfield because I thought it was a tough gig – the same with Rashford, who prefers to play on the left – but I do think he can have a big influence on United,” Neville said.

Read More About: gary neville, Manchester United, Paul Pogba