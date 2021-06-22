Gary Neville and Gary Lineker question ‘utterly absurd’ England stars’ isolation

Gary Neville and Gary Lineker have both questioned the decision to make Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell isolate after being a close contact of Scotland’s Billy Gilmour.

Gilmour tested positive for Covid-19 in the days following Scotland’s 0-0 draw with England, in which the young Scottish midfielder was named man of the match.

The England football team, in consultation with Public Health England, have decided that Chilwell and Mount must isolate until Monday, June 28, after being deemed close contacts of their Chelsea teammate.

We can confirm that @BenChilwell and @masonmount_10 must isolate up to and including Monday 28 June. This decision has been taken in consultation with Public Health England. — England (@England) June 22, 2021

Gary Neville and Gary Lineker frustrated by ‘utterly absurd’ situation.

That means Chilwell and Mount will miss England’s final group stage match against the Czech Republic, while they could also miss the Euro 2020 last-16 match, depending on where Gareth Southgate’s side finish in their group.

The entire England squad, including Chilwell and Mount, tested negative for Covid on Monday.

In Scotland’s squad however, no players will have to isolate after no-one was deemed a close contact of Gilmour.

Former England internationals Neville and Lineker were both baffled by the two England players being deemed close contacts, while no-one in the Scotland squad was.

Lineker tweeted that the situation was “utterly absurd”, while Neville echoed the Match of the Day presenter’s sentiments, tweeting that it was an “absolute joke”.

Gareth Southgate’s team selection heavily criticised.

While the pressure is now off England to win their game against the Czech Republic after last night’s results guaranteed them a place in the last 16, Southgate’s side will be eager to get a win.

England were heavily criticised after failing to defeat Scotland at Wembley on Friday night, with many pundits and fans alike calling for Southgate to make changes to his starting team for the Czecs.

The boss looks ahead to the challenge Czech Republic will pose at @wembleystadium tonight: — England (@England) June 22, 2021

Southgate will make at least one change to the starting XI that drew with Scotland as Mount is now unavailable, but the Three Lions manager has made no strong indication that he will make wholesale changes.

The England boss has confirmed that captain Harry Kane will retain his place in the starting team, despite the Tottenham striker’s below sub-par performances in their first two games.

