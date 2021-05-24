Gary Neville casts doubt over Harry Kane’s potential Tottenham exit

Gary Neville has said that Harry Kane “never said he wanted to leave Tottenham” during the pair’s discussion about the Spurs striker’s future.

Kane has three years left on his contract with Tottenham, but indicated in his recent interview with Neville that he wanted to have a conversation with club chairman Daniel Levy about his future at the club.

Many had taken this as a hint that he was preparing to leave Tottenham, but Neville told Sky Sports after the final round of Premier League fixtures that Kane hadn’t said he was set to leave the north London club.

“In that interview with me, he never said that he wanted to leave Tottenham. I don’t know what part of the interview people think he said that,” Neville explained.

“He said ‘there was a conversation to be had and the chairman, to be fair to him, wants to accept a bid for him’.

“He never said that ‘he wanted to leave’. I think he’s at a point in his career where it’s a reflection point. It’s the same for Tottenham also.”

Harry Kane’s future remains up in the air.

Kane finished the season as the player with the most goals and the most assists in the Premier League, but overall Tottenham had a disappointing season, having finished in seventh place in the table.

It could be a busy off-season for Spurs, who will look to find a permanent replacement for Jose Mourinho, after Ryan Mason took over as interim head coach following the Portuguese manager’s dismissal in April.

In the meantime, Kane will turn his attention to international duties, as England kick off their Euro 2020 campaign against 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia on the 13th of June.

