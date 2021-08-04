Gary Neville says there’s no excuse for Harry Kane skipping Spurs training

Gary Neville believes there must have been a serious disagreement between Harry Kane and Tottenham Hotspur for the England captain not to show up to training.

Kane decided against turning up for Spurs training on Monday, amid speculation that the English striker is set to sign with Manchester City, in a move that looks to have signalled an end to his time with Tottenham.

Former Manchester United defender Neville was speaking to Sky Sports about Kane’s no-show and admitted his surprise at the England captain’s absence from Tottenham training.

Gary Neville on Harry Kane: ‘He must be seriously annoyed.’

“If he was meant to come back on Monday then he should have come back,” Neville commented.

“You can never advocate any player not turning up for training, you’ve got to turn up and do your job.

“I’ve worked with Harry Kane, and I can’t think of a more professional football player that I’ve ever seen. He does everything right, so he must be seriously annoyed. Something has happened badly that’s made him do that.

“It still doesn’t excuse it, you still go in and respect your teammates. You still have to go and stand with them and sit in the dressing-room, but it’s clear now that there’s a collision course.”

Harry Kane’s future remains up in the air.

Kane has been with Tottenham ever since he first joined the north London club’s youth academy in 2004, but is understood to be interested in leaving the club as he wants to win major trophies.

The England captain is yet to win any trophy of significance to date for either club or country, despite winning the Premier League Golden Boot award on three occasions.

A move to Man City would more than likely see Kane end his long wait for a trophy, but Spurs are understood to be reluctant to see the England captain to another English club.

Man City are reportedly willing to spend £130 million on the striker, in an offer that may prove to be too much for Spurs to turn down.

🗣 "If a compromise can't be reached then it could get a little bit messy for a few weeks"@GNev2 believes "something significantly wrong" must have happened behind the scenes for Harry Kane to go on strike at Tottenham. — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 4, 2021

