Gary Neville grilled for taking ‘Qatari money’ at World Cup

Gary Neville was grilled over his involvement at the Fifa World Cup in Qatar after appearing on the BBC’s Have I Got News For You.

The former Manchester United player is an outspoken critic of British politics and other social issues, although Neville will be commentating for the Qatari-owned beIN Sports at the World Cup.

Thousands of migrant workers have reportedly died since Qatar was awarded the World Cup, while male homosexuality is illegal in the country, where non-Muslims can face imprisonment and the death penalty is a possibility for practicing Muslims.

Gary Neville’s defence of his presence at the World Cup.

Neville was questioned on why he believes it is acceptable to work at the World Cup given the human rights issues in Qatar, and claimed that he would highlight said issues by being there.

“My view always has been that you either highlight the issues and challenges in these countries and speak about them, or you basically don’t say anything and you stay back home and don’t go. And I’ve always said we should challenge them.”

A very awkward moment for Gary Neville on #HIGNFY as Ian Hislop points out he could criticise Qatar’s human rights from home without taking their money. [Via BBC] pic.twitter.com/t81zrpUhOy — Connor Andrews (@ConnorAndrewsTS) November 4, 2022

Ian Hislop gave the football pundit no respite.

Panellist Ian Hislop was unconvinced with Neville’s answer however, and argued that he could just as easily criticise the Qatari regime from home.

“There’s another option. You stay at home and highlight the abuses. You don’t have to go and take the Qataris’ money. I’m not trying to be tiresome, but it’s just not a very good defence.”

When Neville maintained that he could criticise Qatar while commentating for a Qatari-owned broadcaster, Hislop gave a mock example of how that might sound.

“It’s the kick off here in this appalling country with a [terrible] human rights record and honestly I think, oh someone’s kicking a ball, honestly the amount of immigrant workers who’ve died, it’s a shocker. Ooh, it’s a goal!”

