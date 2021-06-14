Gary Neville lauds England’s ‘biggest asset’ Gareth Southgate

Gary Neville has claimed that Gareth Southgate is England’s biggest asset after the Three Lions claimed a 1-0 win against Croatia in their first game of Euro 2020.

A goal from Raheem Sterling in the 57th minute was enough for England to see off the Croats at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, as Southgate’s side inflicted revenge on the team that ended their World Cup hopes in 2018.

Southgate had come under some criticism for his team selection before the match as the likes of Jack Grealish, Luke Shaw and Ben Chilwell missed out, but Neville told ITV Sport that he never doubted the England manager’s selections.

Gary Neville: ‘ We have an outstanding international manager.’

“I was shocked by the inclusion of [Kieran] Trippier at left-back. But l have to say, it wasn’t in a doubting way because l don’t doubt the manager. We have an outstanding international manager who has unbelievable experience,” Neville said.

“I don’t think there is one person in our population of 55 million who would have picked that team today. There were a lot of things today that l would have said historically went against England.

“A two o’clock kick-off, the heat, a team that passed us off the park in the last tournament, the best defender going into the game, and not playing his best team going into the game. But l thought he managed the game unbelievably.”

‘Our biggest asset is our manager.’

Goal-scorer Raheem Sterling and midfielder Kalvin Phillips were the stand out players for England at Wembley, and while Neville wasn’t short of praise for the two, the former Manchester United player reserved his highest plaudits for Southgate.

England certainly aren’t short of star players, but Neville believes Southgate is the most crucial component in a side that is looking to end a 55-year wait for a major international trophy. The boss. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/02pLhbCD4r — England (@England) June 13, 2021 “We can talk about Phillips or Sterling being our best player, but our biggest assets is our manager. The clamour in past years would have been to go for Grealish. But Southgate hasn’t even brought him off the bench,” Neville commented. “He is willing to make the unpopular decisions and the decisions that some of us at times don’t think he should make. But he knows that group better than anyone and he knows how to get a performance and a result better than anyone. “He is vastly experienced and, as an England fan, l feel very comfortable with him. What he did today was really good.”

