Gary Neville predicts bold England selection changes for Euro 2020 final

Gary Neville has predicted that either Marcus Rashford or Jadon Sancho will start in place of Bukayo Saka for England against Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

Saka started for England in their 2-1 win against Denmark on Wednesday, while neither Rashford or Sancho were introduced off the bench by manager Gareth Southgate during the Euro 2020 semi-final.

However, Neville was speaking about England’s potential lineup on Sky Sports’ The Overlap and predicted that Saka will not start against Italy, and that one of Rashford or Sancho will take his place in the starting line-up.

Gary Neville believes Gareth Southgate will shake up his England team.

“I have to say, that I think on Sunday we’ll see Sancho or Rashford playing in one of the wide positions instead of Saka. I think we need pace, so I don’t think it will be a Foden or a Grealish,” Neville said.

“We really do need that pace going in behind for Harry Kane. With Kane dropping in and [Giorgio] Chiellini or [Leanardo] Bonucci coming in to try and sort of mark Kane get drawn out of those spaces, if they don’t come in, Kane turns and he can hopefully shoot.

“If they do come in, you’ve got Rashford or Sancho and Sterling from those sides, making those runs, Mane does it with Liverpool and Salah — I’ve got a sneaky feeling with Rashford for this game.

“I’m not saying he’ll play, it could be Sancho, but I think one of them two could take Saka’s place.”

Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford at Euro 2020.

While Sancho didn’t make an appearance against Denmark, the soon-to-be Manchester United player did play the full 90 minutes for England in their 4-0 win against Ukraine in the quarter-final.

That was Sancho’s second appearance of the tournament, after coming off the bench against the Czech Republic, and while the youngster didn’t score he did look dangerous against the Ukrainians.

Rashford has made four appearances for England at Euro 2020, all of which came off the bench, but the 23-year-old was not used in the win against the Danes.

While the Man United star is certainly talented, starting him against Italy would be a bold change of pace from Southgate, who has mostly selected defensive-minded teams at the tournament so far.

