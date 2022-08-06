Gary Neville admits he’s ‘disappointed’ in Cristiano Ronaldo

Gary Neville has admitted he is disappointed in Cristiano Ronaldo for not publicly addressing his future at Manchester United.

It has been widely reported that Ronaldo wishes to leave Man United in order to play in the Champions League this season, although he has been unable to secure a move away from Old Trafford thus far.

Ronaldo’s uncertain future has left new manager Erik Ten Hag with plenty of difficult questions to answer in press conferences, while he also criticised the Portuguese footballer for leaving Old Trafford before a pre-season match had finished.

Neville, who played alongside Ronaldo for several years at Man United, admitted on Sky Sports that he is disappointed with his former team mate’s actions in recent weeks.

Gary Neville on Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I’m a little bit disappointed in him, I’ll be honest with you. I’m disappointed in him because he’s letting the manager go into those press conferences,” Neville said.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is now a good age. He’s been the greatest player in the world along with Lionel Messi for the last 10 years. He’s got all the experience in the world.

“Would it be too much to ask for him to come out and do an interview to clear things up, tell us what he’s actually thinking and what actually is happening? Would that be too much to ask a senior player?

“Is he not going to do an interview for the next three weeks? Is he not going to do an interview on Sunday after the game?

“Obviously, Sky are going to ask for him on Sunday after the game. Is he going to come out, stand up, do the interview, and not let everyone else have to answer the questions for him? I think that would be something that would be a start.

“So, for me, I am disappointed because that clarity we haven’t got, and the reason Erik Ten Hag is getting a bit jumpy in his press conference is because he’s being asked difficult questions. He’s probably not really telling us the truth of it because he can’t.

“The reality of it is if a Champions League club comes in for Cristiano Ronaldo in the next two weeks, I think we know he wants to take that move. We know that. It has emerged over the last few weeks.”

Premier League opener against Brighton.

Ten Hag has been left short of forwards to choose from as Anthony Martial has been ruled out of Man United’s Premier League opener against Brighton on Sunday, which could see Ronaldo feature.

Ronaldo does not appear to be in Ten Hag’s good books at the present moment however, and played just 45 minutes of football for United during pre-season, having missed the tours of Thailand and Australia for personal reasons.

