Gary Lineker expects ‘exceptional’ young Sweden star will attract plenty of club offers

Gary Lineker expects young Sweden forward Alexander Isak to receive offers from clubs all across Europe after Euro 2020.

The 21-year-old impressed in Sweden’s win over Slovakia, which has put the Scandinavian country into prime position to qualify for the last 16 of Euro 2020.

Former England international Lineker was clearly impressed with the young Swede’s performance, and indicated that he expects several clubs to be vying for Isak’s signature after the tournament.

Don’t think there’s much doubt that Alexander Isak will attract a lot of attention from clubs across Europe. Exceptional talent. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) June 18, 2021

“Don’t think there’s much doubt that Alexander Isak will attract a lot of attention from clubs across Europe. Exceptional talent,” Lineker tweeted.

A 77th minute penalty from Emil Forsberg was enough to see Sweden claim a 1-0 win over Slovakia in Saint Petersburg, which backed up a 0-0 draw with Spain in their first game.

The win sees Sweden top Group E, although Spain could move ahead of them on goal difference tomorrow night should the Spaniards beat Poland by more than one goal.

6 – Alexander Isak completed six dribbles against Slovakia; the most by a player in a game at EURO 2020 so far, and the most by a Swedish player in a game at the tournament since Tomas Brolin at EURO 1992 (7 v Denmark). Slalom. #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/Kjb0vFeNGH — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 18, 2021

Alexander Isak’s career to date.

Isak made his debut for Sweden in a friendly against Ivory Coast in January 2017, before making his first competitive appearance for his country in a Euro 2020 qualifier game against Romania in 2019.

The Stockholm native began his senior career with AIK in the Swedish league before moving on to Borussia Dortmund in the German Bundesliga.

The Swedish forward struggled to make an impression at Dortmund, getting sent out on loan to Willem II in the Dutch Eredevisie, before joining Real Sociedad in La Liga in 2019.

Isak has found his stride since joining the Spanish club, and started in Real Sociedad’s 1-0 win against Athletic Bilbao in the 2020 Copa del Rey final.

