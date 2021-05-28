Gary Lineker steps down from role with BT Sport

Gary Lineker has announced that he will no longer host BT Sport’s coverage of the Champions League in order to spend more time with his family.

Former England international Lineker first started as the lead presenter for BT Sport’s Champions League coverage back in 2015, having presented BBC’s Match of the Day since 1999.

The 60-year-old took to Twitter to announce his decision, while explaining that he now intends to follow his former club Leicester City in Europe with his sons.

‘Gary Lineker: I have decided to call it a day.’

“Porto’s mouth-watering all-English final this weekend will be my final Champions League show for BT Sport,” Lineker wrote.

“I’ve loved hosting the best club tournament in world football and I’m genuinely proud of being part of the their truly groundbreaking coverage over the past 6 years.

“I would like to thank BT Sport for the generous renewal offer, but after much thought, I have decided to call it a day. I feel it’s time to do things that I’ve always promised myself I’d do: such as follow Leicester across Europe with my sons (how many opportunities will we have?).

“A big thank you to everyone at BT Sport, both in front of the camera and behind. You’re one hell of a team. It’s been a joy working with you. Well played.”

Ferdinand wishes his fellow presenter farewell.

Former Manchester United defender and fellow BT Sport presenter Rio Ferdinand took to Twitter to wish Lineker well for the future.

Been an honour to share the stage with you! One more Last Dance (Until this summer) 😂👊🏽 https://t.co/Ti6ptKl8Ov — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) May 28, 2021

“Been an honour to share the stage with you! One more Last Dance,” Fedinand wrote.

Lineker will remain as the lead presenter for The Match of the Day for the time being, although the Daily Mail did report back in January that Jermaine Jenas would succeed the former Leicester striker within two years.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: bt sport, Champions League, gary lineker