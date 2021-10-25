Gary Lineker defends Gary Neville over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stance

Gary Lineker has defended Gary Neville’s Manchester United punditry, arguing it is not the place of a pundit to call for a manager to be sacked.

Neville, who played with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Man United for much of his career, has been reluctant to criticise his old friend during his time as manager at Old Trafford, and was again after the Red Devils’ 5-0 loss to Liverpool.

The former United defender argued after the game that it would be a bad decision to sack Solskjaer on Sky Sports, although he acknowledged that his former team mate is now under a considerable amount of pressure.

Gary Lineker on Gary Neville.

Lineker took to Twitter to argue that while pundits should be willing to criticise a team’s tactics, they should never be expected to call for a manager to lose his job.

“Football pundits should not be berated for not demanding a manager be sacked. It’s not a prerequisite of the job,” Lineker tweeted.

“Being critical of formation, selections and tactics? Yes. Calling for someone to be sacked from their job? That’s a personal call but should never be expected.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s time at United could soon come to an end.

While Neville has refused to call for Solskjaer to be relieved of his duties as United’s manager, his time at Old Trafford could soon be coming to an end despite what his former team mate thinks.

A piece published by United’s official website this morning indicated that Solskjaer would be given at least three more games to turn things around, but it appears that may no longer be the case.

According to ESPN, several Manchester United players have lost faith in Solskjaer’s abilities as manager, with some of those openly criticising their club manager to team mates while away on international duty.

The Manchester Evening News have reported that the club’s hierarchy are considering sacking Solskjaer, with former Inter Milan and Chelsea coach Antonio Conte being considered as a potential replacement for the Norwegian.

