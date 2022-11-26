Gareth Southgate questions if boos were aimed at England after USA draw

Gareth Southgate stressed that he is pleased with his players after England’s 0-0 draw with the USA, and questioned if his team were booed.

Jeers rang out at the Al Bayt Stadium after England and the USA played out a scoreless draw, in a game the Three Lions were expected to win comfortably after an emphatic win against Iran.

England remain on top of Group B and are well positioned to qualify for the last 16, although the quality of performance left a lot to be desired, especially as tougher challenges lie in wait.

Southgate was asked about the boos heard in the stadium after the final whistle blew, and questioned if they were directed at his team.

Gareth Southgate on England’s draw with the USA.

“Were we booed off, though? I’m not sure if that was aimed at us or… I don’t know. Personally, I’m really pleased with the application of the players,” Southgate said.

“It was a really tough opponent, they defended incredibly well. To come off the high of the performance the other day and find that same energy, level of quality, was always going to be a challenge.

“Their front six made it so difficult to play through and get at their defence and I thought we actually controlled the game really well.

“Our two centre-backs were absolutely outstanding with the ball. To play with such composure against the sort of pressure and angles that the USA team press with is unbelievably difficult.

“It’s only when you have two players like we have that you appreciate the strain of the game that they can take. Yes, we lacked a little bit of zip and quality in the final third, and we weren’t able to open up and create really good chances.

“But we had to show another side of ourselves in terms of the resilience without the ball, recovery runs, defending our box well, defending corners and set plays that came in.”

🗣️ “Were we booed off? I’m not sure that was aimed at us” Gareth Southgate reacts to England’s 0-0 draw against USA. pic.twitter.com/BHVba5VrGx — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) November 25, 2022

Lacklustre performances are nothing new.

While England’s listless display will worry fans, Southgate’s side have played poorly at major tournaments before and have still gone on to reach the latter stages.

England suffered defeat in the group stages of the last World Cup, as they were beaten 1-0 by Belgium, although Southgate still steered his side to a semi-final appearance in Russia.

At Euro 2020, England drew with Scotland in a similarly tepid performance in the group stages before going on to contest the final with Italy.

Southgate will be hoping his side can pick themselves up again in a familiar fashion, although recent poor results in the Uefa Nations League suggest that the win against Iran may have been the exception, rather than the rule.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: England, gareth southgate, World Cup